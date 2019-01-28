Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster’s knee is fine

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left Sunday’s Pro Bowl in the second quarter after hurting his knee, but it does not appear to be an injury that will linger into the offseason.

Smith-Schuster didn’t talk to reporters after the game, but Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports on Monday that Smith-Schuster is “fine.” He had one catch for 16 yards before getting hurt in his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Smith-Schuster dealt with a knee issue that limited how much on-field work he could do last offseason, but didn’t miss a game during the regular season. He finished the year with 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.

Those were team highs in both receptions and receiving yards and the Steelers will be looking for something similar from Smith-Schuster whether or not they move on without Antonio Brown this offseason.