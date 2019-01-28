Robey-Coleman says Brady age comments were taken out of context

AP

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman would like to revise and extend his comments about Tom Brady.

After saying, Age has definitely taken a toll” and “I think that he’s definitely not the same quarterback he was,” Robey-Coleman said at Super Bowl Opening Night that his comments were misconstrued.

“That was out of context,” he said. “Tom is a great quarterback. He’s the GOAT. He’s a legend. I’m not taking nothing from his game. I was asked a question about the difference between the past and now, I said his age. It wasn’t about ‘He’s old.’ I’m not taking nothing away from him. It was just his age.”

Robey-Coleman said he’s had a “pretty surreal” week, suddenly finding himself the talk of the NFL, both because of the penalty he committed that the officials missed in the NFC Championship Game, and because of his comments about Brady’s age. But he also said the Rams are a close team and he’s confident nothing is going to tear them apart.