Sean McVay and Bill Belichick have been texting all year

Getty Images

Coaches don’t seem to come as different as Sean McVay and Bill Belichick, but there’s a bond of common respect that brings them together.

And they express it via text.

McVay told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America that he and Belichick would often text each other after games, after getting to know each other last year at the Scouting Combine.

“He was really great in the conversation we had, really enlightening,” McVay said. “This is wild: This season, he has basically texted me after every one of our games. After we beat Minnesota in September, he texted, ‘Man, you guys are really explosive and impressive and fun to watch. Congratulations—keep it rolling.’

“For him to even take the time to say congrats, it’s pretty cool. That’s one of the things I like about our business, our fraternity of coaches. As competitive as it is, guys find time to share when they can. I’m still young, still figuring it out. That stuff’s been really helpful to me.”

Belichick has long respected the guys who get inside football, and McVay’s grasp of offense (and team-building) is beyond his years. So the fact Belichick wants to talk to him isn’t necessarily unusual, even if the thought of the two bouncing messages back and forth like teens is.