Talkative Rams stars won’t be easy to find tonight

Getty Images

When the NFL hosts a large event, they make it easiest for the media to talk to the people they want talking.

So it’s worth noting that when the Rams kick off the Super Bowl’s Opening Night (the artist formerly known as media day), two of the biggest talkers won’t be easy to find.

Among the 11 Rams players and coaches who will be on podiums speaking, cornerbacks Nickell Robey-Coleman and Marcus Peters are not on the list.

Robey-Coleman has said plenty lately, since admitting to the game-changing pass interference that wasn’t in the NFC Championship Game. The latest volley was mentioning that “age has definitely taken a toll” on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Peters talks a lot period, but his Sean Payton/gumbo takes of recent weeks will make enough of his bosses nervous.

They’ll still be available for interviews, but the league’s P.R. braintrust knows that reporters will gather where it’s easy to hear and talk to their subjects. And with Robey-Coleman and Peters mingling among the crowd, only those who know their faces or bother to look up their jersey numbers (23 and 22, respectively) will be able to gather their thoughts.

Cornerback Aqib Talib did get a podium — and Lord knows what he’s going to say at any given moment — but the Rams have enough guys to put on podiums (Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Andrew Whitworth, Ndamukong Suh, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Michael Brockers, and Rodger Saffold) that they’re not going to offer up two guys who have provided plenty of material lately.