Todd Gurley: I didn’t finish as strong as I started, but I’m in the Super Bowl

Rams running back Todd Gurley returned from two weeks out with a knee injury for a strong performance against the Cowboys in the divisional round of the playoffs, but he was barely used in the NFC Championship Game win over the Saints.

Gurley said his knee had nothing to do with his four carries for 10 yards in the win over New Orleans and said he was just “sorry as hell” on the field by way of explaining his limited contribution to the team.

The knee injury may not have been the reason for his struggles in New Orleans, but it helped keep Gurley from breaking LaDainian Tomlinson’s record for touchdowns in a season. Gurley joked on Monday night in Atlanta that he decided to let Tomlinson hold onto the record another year before getting more serious about the tail end of his season.

“Things didn’t finish out as strong as they started, but I’m here at the Super Bowl and that’s all that matters,” Gurley said.

Rams coach Sean McVay has said that Gurley will play more in the Super Bowl and Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower said last week he expects McVay to follow through on that vow. If so, Gurley should get a chance to put a more fitting punctuation mark on his season.