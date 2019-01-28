Tom Brady: Losing the Super Bowl leaves “mental scar”

Getty Images

A win could give Tom Brady the record for most Super Bowl rings. A loss would tie the Patriots quarterback with Jim Kelly for the most Super Bowl losses by a starting quarterback.

Brady, 41, has played in eight Super Bowls. He has won five, which means he has lost three.

The three had as much of an impact on him as the wins.

“All these losses are tough,” Brady said Monday morning on his weekly radio show on WEEI, via Ryan Hannable. “Every one that you have you remember forever. This is a new team, new season and it is a different game. Certainly, because it happened just a year ago you still remember some of those emotions as opposed to 12 years ago when we lost in ’07. Those are still a little bit fresh. We just realize everything we have to put into it. If you get to this game and you don’t perform to your best and you don’t perform well enough to win, you just kick yourself for the rest of your life. I don’t think anyone wants to go through that.

“Hopefully we learned that lesson and hopefully that serves as some motivation. The whole point of this week is to win the game. If you win it, you’ll have something to celebrate the rest of your life. If you don’t, it will be some mental scar tissue that you’ll have to deal with the rest of your life.”

The Patriots lost to the Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII last year.