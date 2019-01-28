Tom Brady on why he won’t retire: I’m having a lot of fun

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told Jeff Darlington of ESPN that there is “zero” chance that he’ll retire after Super Bowl LIII, but one of Brady’s former teammates said this weekend that he hopes Brady might change his mind.

Rodney Harrison said on his radio show that he’d “like to see him win a championship and move on” while still in good health. On WEEI Monday, Brady acknowledged the risk of injury but said it exists at any point in a player’s career and that he does his best to remain in good shape at all times.

Brady also said that he’s having too much fun to stop playing now.

“I love playing football and I love the competition and love competing at the highest level,” Brady said. “I don’t know what’s more fun for me than running out against Kansas City in the biggest game of our season in front of 70,000 people and coming away with the win. That was one of the great joys of my life. And I think you can never go back as an athlete. It’s not like I’m going to retire for a year and then come back when I’m 43. I’m just going to keep playing. When I feel like I don’t want to make the commitment, or feel like I’ve had enough, then I’ve had enough. But in my view, this year, next year, the year after that, I want to keep playing, because I really love it, and I’m having a lot of fun.”

There are a lot of wonderful experiences in life, but you’re not going to find anything away from the football field quite like quarterbacking your team to a playoff win on the road to advance to the Super Bowl.