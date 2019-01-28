Tom Brady risks joining the wrong kind of exclusive club

AP

When a quarterback starts nine Super Bowls during his career, he’s bound to accomplish plenty of other things that few if any other quarterbacks have accomplished.

For Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Sunday’s game presents a rare opportunity. If his team loses, he’ll be only the fourth quarterback in Super Bowl history to lose back-to-back starts in the Roman-numeral championship game.

The Vikings lost Super Bowl VIII and Super Bowl IX with Fran Tarkenton at the helm. The Broncos lost Super Bowl XXI and Super Bowl XXII under John Elway. And the Bills lost not two but four in a row with Jim Kelly at quarterback.

Brady’s Patriots will be appearing in their fourth Super Bowl in five years. They won Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI, losing Super Bowl LII. Super Bowl LIII will be Brady’s third straight Super Bowl start.