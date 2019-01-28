Trevor Bates remains in hospital undergoing mental health evaluation

Getty Images

The agent for Lions linebacker Trevor Bates released a statement on Monday updating his client’s status more than 48 hours after he was arrested for refusing to pay a $32 cab fare.

New York police said Bates then punched a sergeant after being taken to a police station. The Sergeants Benevolent Association released a statement calling Bates “dog crap” in response to the incident.

Bates was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after the arrest and agent Jeff Jankovich said on Monday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, that Bates remains hospitalized.

“Following his incident in New York on Saturday, our client Trevor Bates was taken to an area hospital where he remains as he undergoes testing and a mental health evaluation. I have spoken with members of Trevor’s family and others close to him, all of whom have expressed deep concern that his behavior this weekend is not at all consistent with the man and friend we know him to be. … We take this situation very seriously and express concern for Sergeant O’Brien and the members of the New York City Police Department. At this time our priority is to ensure that Trevor receives the help he needs and that the privacy of the parties involved be respected until more information becomes available.”

The Lions said on Saturday that they were aware of the arrest and have not made any further public comment.