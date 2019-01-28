Wes Welker interviews with 49ers, Packers

Getty Images

Texans offensive assistant Wes Welker interviewed for two assistant coaching jobs elsewhere in recent days.

He talked to the 49ers about a job on Monday after meeting with the Packers last week, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports.

The jobs he interviewed for were undisclosed, but either likely would be a promotion. He has spent the past two years learning the coaching ropes with the Texans.

The Broncos requested permission to interview Welker for their receivers position last year, and the Texans denied the request despite it being a promotion.

Welker, 37, spent 12 years playing in the NFL, last playing in 2015.