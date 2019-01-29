A.J. Green still in walking boot, but getting better

Getty Images

A.J. Green was healthy enough to work in a Cincinnati food bank Tuesday, and he’s getting closer to being able to play football.

According to Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals wide receiver was in a walking boot at a charity appearance, but said he’d be out of it in another week.

“Next step is I put on a shoe and I start bending it back more and moving it more,” Green said. “The biggest thing is it’s the offseason and we have time. We don’t have to rush anything. The biggest thing is getting range of motion back.”

Green had to have surgery on his right foot after a season-ending toe injury, which cut short his worst season as a pro (just 46 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns). They lost all seven games he missed, and now he has to get used to a new coach for the first time after Marvin Lewis was fired.

“It was tough,” Green said. “He brought so much good to this city and to this team. He’s a great coach. I wish him the best. He put us in a great position. We’ve got a lot of talent, we’ve drafted well. It’s next man up. It’s a sad story, but I guess it was time.”

Green said he doesn’t know much about Taylor, but said he was “very excited” about the possibilities (as everyone is when they hire someone who knows Sean McVay).

“We’ve got a new spark, made some changes. It’s going to be fun,” Green said. “It will definitely be a big change, more change than I’m used to. Coach Lewis has been here my first eight years. It’s all I know. It’s going to be tough not having him. But it’s that spark we needed I guess, so we’ll see how it goes.”

And he’ll be able to participate in it, since his recovery was expected to be a four-month process.