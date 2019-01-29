Andrew Whitworth: Great to play “a kid’s game at my age”

Getty Images

The Patriots head into Sunday’s Super Bowl with the oldest active quarterback in the NFL and the Rams offense will counter with the oldest active offensive lineman.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth turned 37 in December and said from Atlanta on Monday night that it is great to “play a kid’s game at my age.” He added that he takes “a lot of pride” in being able to keep up with players on the other end of their career trajectories and being in position to make his first appearance in a Super Bowl.

“It’s amazing. To be the oldest offensive lineman in the league and have the opportunity to play in this game is tremendous and something that I worked 13 years for and played, I don’t know, 12-13,000 snaps in NFL football to have this opportunity, so I couldn’t be more excited and, honestly, pumped up for the moment of going out there and having this chance,” Whitworth said.

Whitworth said that retirement is something he’s contemplated in recent offseasons and expects to do so again after Sunday’s game. He didn’t hint if a win would push him toward calling it a career, but it would check off a pretty big box on the list of career accomplishments.