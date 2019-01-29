Bears hire Mark DeLeone as inside linebackers coach

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy has reached back to his days with the Chiefs to make an addition to the team’s defensive coaching staff.

The Bears announced that they have hired Mark DeLeone to be their inside linebackers coach. He replaces Glenn Pires, who was not retained after Chuck Pagano took over as defensive coordinator in the wake of Vic Fangio’s departure.

DeLeone spent the last six seasons in Kansas City and moved from defensive quality control coach to assistant linebackers coach before serving as inside linebackers coach in 2018. DeLeone also worked with the Jets and at the University of Florida earlier in his coaching career.

The Bears have also hired outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and defensive backs coach DeShea Townsend this month. Defensive line coach Jay Rodgers remains on the staff.