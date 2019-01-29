Bill Belichick ranks LT the best player “I’ve ever coached” but won’t rank Brady

Getty Images

A day after calling Lawrence Taylor the best player he’s “ever seen,” Bill Belichick said it’s not his “job to rank” players when asked about Tom Brady.

The Patriots coach, an NFL historian, coached Taylor for 10 of the Hall of Famer’s 13 seasons. So when asked about Aaron Donald‘s place in history Monday night, Belichick instead put reporters in their place.

“Aaron Donald’s a great football player, but I wouldn’t put anybody ahead of Lawrence Taylor,” Belichick said. “Lawrence did it all for 13 years. He dominated. . . .Taylor’s the best player I’ve ever seen, certainly the best one I’ve ever coached.”

Fast forward to Tuesday afternoon when Belichick was asked whether his current quarterback, Tom Brady, is the greatest of all time.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Belichick said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “I’d put him up there against anybody. It’s not really my job to rank them.”

Belichick added, per Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, “Certainly his record is unmatched. I’m glad he’s my quarterback.”

When Brady retires, expect Belichick to be more effusive in his praise of Brady. Maybe then, he will rank whether Taylor or Brady is the best player he’s ever coached.