Brandin Cooks paying for team custodian to attend Super Bowl

Getty Images

Rams receiver Brandin Cooks is paying for day porter Alfonso Garcia and Garcia’s son, Josh, to attend the Super Bowl. Cooks wanted to honor Garcia for keeping the team’s locker room in “tip-top shape.”

“He has such a special soul,” Cooks said, via Mike Jones of USA Today. “Someone that I found myself drawn to once I got there and I see him around the facility all the time. I just felt like it would be special for him to see that he is a part of this success as well, and I wanted him to be able to be at the Super Bowl with his son to enjoy that.”

Cooks didn’t publicize his act of kindness, but teammate Robert Woods did after inadvertently walking up on Cooks handing Garcia two tickets. Cooks also made flights and hotel accommodations for the Garcias.

“That’s the type of teammate he is, and a leader,” Woods said.