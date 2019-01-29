Broncos add a pair of offensive coaches

Getty Images

The Broncos interviewed T.C. McCartney for their quarterbacks coach vacancy on Tuesday and they won’t need to continue searching for someone to fill that spot.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that McCartney has been hired. He worked with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello on the 49ers staff for the last two years as an offensive assistant.

McCartney is is the grandson of former University of Colorado head coach Bill McCartney and the son of the late Sal Aunese, who was the starting quarterback at Colorado before being diagnosed with terminal cancer in 1989. Aunese died in September 1989 and the Buffaloes dedicated their national championship season to his memory.

Klis reports that the Broncos also hired Rob Calabrese as an offensive assistant. Calabrese worked with Scangarello at Wagner College and replaced him as the school’s offensive coordinator in 2017.