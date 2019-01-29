Broncos hire T.C. McCartney, Rob Calabrese

Getty Images

The Broncos hired two new coaches Tuesday, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

T.C. McCartney will take over as the team’s quarterbacks coach, following Rich Scangarello from San Francisco.

McCartney, the grandson of former University of Colorado coach Bill McCartney and the son of Sal Aunese, a former CU quarterback, spent the past two seasons as an offensive assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco. The Broncos recently hired Scangarello, the 49ers’ quarterbacks coach, as their offensive coordinator.

McCartney was a backup quarterback at LSU before beginning his coaching career in 2012 as an offensive graduate assistant at Colorado.

The Broncos also hired Rob Calabrese as an offensive assistant. He was Scangarello’s running backs coach at Wagner and replaced him as offensive coordinator when Scangarello left following the 2016 season.