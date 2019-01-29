C.J. Anderson: I learned a lot during time with Panthers

Getty Images

Running back C.J. Anderson became an unexpected contributor to the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl after signing with the team in December to help fill in for Todd Gurley when he was out with a knee injury.

Anderson finding success on the field probably shouldn’t have been a surprise as he’d been an effective back with the Broncos over the last few years, but he barely played after joining the Panthers in the offseason. That was frustrating for the veteran back, but he said Monday night in Atlanta that the Panthers “didn’t do anything wrong” because they were honest with him about how things stood.

Anderson also said that he “definitely took advantage of my opportunity off the field” to expand his knowledge of the game.

“My time in Carolina was special because I got to learn from good coaches and good players,” Anderson said, via the Charlotte Observer. “I’m a cerebral guy. I got to learn a lot from [head coach] Ron Rivera about defenses. … I got to learn one of the best in the game in Luke Kuechly. The way he sees offensive formations and knows what plays are coming. Luke is probably one of the smartest dudes in this game once Peyton [Manning] left.”

The lessons learned in Carolina and elsewhere have served Anderson well since he landed with the Rams.