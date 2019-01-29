Colts extend guard Mark Glowinski’s deal before free agency

Getty Images

The free agent pool is getting shallower, as teams try to sign their own in advance of the market.

The Colts did just that, keeping a guy they reclaimed from the scrap heap.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts gave guard Mark Glowinski a three-year, $18 million extension.

Claimed off waivers from Seattle in December 2017, Glowinski became a starter and a key part of one of the league’s best lines this season.

He started nine of the last 11 games after replacing the injured Matt Slauson in the lineup. A former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks, Glowinski capitalized on the Colts having a pile of cap room and a desire to spend it on their own guys.