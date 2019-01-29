Colts hire Chris Strausser as OL coach, Jason Michael as TE coach

Getty Images

The Colts have filled a pair of vacancies on Frank Reich’s coaching staff.

They announced on Tuesday that Chris Strausser will be their offensive line coach and that Jason Michael will be responsible for working with the team’s tight ends.

Strausser will take the place of Dave DeGuglielmo, who was hired by the Colts when they believed Josh McDaniels would be their head coach. He remained on board when McDaniels backed out, but Reich said that he preferred to make his own hire earlier this month.

Strausser spent the last two seasons on the Denver staff and has 28 years of college coaching experience.

Michael was the tight ends coach for the Cardinals last year and spent the previous four seasons with the Titans. He and Reich were also on the same Chargers staff in 2013.