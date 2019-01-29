Connor Barwin says his goodbye to the Giants

Getty Images

The Giants signed outside linebacker Connor Barwin to a two-year contract last year, but he won’t be back for the second year.

Barwin posted a goodbye message on Instagram today, after the Giants apparently told him he’ll be released.

That’s no surprise, given that the Barwin is 32 years old, became a part-time player last season and finished the year with just one sack. Barwin would have been due a $1.225 million base salary and $275,000 in bonuses if he had been with the team.

It’s possible that Barwin will be able to catch on somewhere else this offseason, but it’s also possible that this is the end of Barwin’s 10-year NFL career.