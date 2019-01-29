Deshaun Watson hopes he and Mahomes can be the next Brady and Manning

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 29, 2019
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have known each other since they were teenagers, they entered the NFL together and were both first-round picks in 2017, and they were Pro Bowl teammates on Sunday. Watson hopes he and Mahomes have a long future as friendly rivals.

Watson said on PFT Live that he’d like to picture himself and Mahomes playing as many great games against each other as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady did through the years.

“We’ve been boys since coming out of high school, we’ve trained together all through college,” Watson said. “It’s something we’ve talked about for a long, long time and now we have an opportunity to do it. I’m looking forward to all the big games. Of course we’re both in the AFC so hopefully we get that Peyton and Tom Brady type of match each and every year.”

The Texans and Chiefs didn’t play in the 2018 season, but they do play in 2019, and they may play each other many times, both in the regular season and the postseason, for years to come. Watson and Mahomes may have the league’s next great quarterback rivalry.

29 responses to “Deshaun Watson hopes he and Mahomes can be the next Brady and Manning

  2. Not impossible, transcendent talents. But better to play it, not say it. I don’t recall either Manning or Brady making up grandiose statements about themselves two years in.

  4. Mahomes and Watson will end their careers being like Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf, and I don’t have to tell you which one will be which.

  6. Mahomes – strong possibility. Deshaun Watson – low chance.

    Deshaun Watson’s Houston Texans were down 21-0 in the third quarter in the playoffs. Deshaun had a pedestrian 10 yard run which ended in him being pushed out of bounds on the Colts sideline. While down 21-0 with the offense barely doing a thing all game, Deshaun decides to show put and do some pathetic, showboating first down pointing celebration directed towards the Colts sideline in which he was standing on. WHILE DOWN 21-0. He will never be Manning or Brady because clearly he cares too much of about his cool first down pose.

  7. Mahomes reminds me more of Joe Montana. Go look at Montana’s early games. He use to run a lot. Its a different era, but the same lots of motion out of the pocket and the same remarkable accuracy.

  12. Thinking he’s still got plenty of work to do on being Deshaun Watson before he can compare himself to Brady or Manning .

  14. Aaaaaaaaand there she is …… TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders giving her lame ass opinion on subjects you know zero about – kinda like Miami ……. it’s a scripted sports entertainment product
    Stay in your lane bud….

  16. Mahomes maybe but Watson, no chance. Watson will be a nice player like Philip Rivers but not an alltimer like Brady or Manning. Mahomes could be an all timer if he continues to put in the time and stay humble. Or he could turn into Cam Newton who won the MVP then thought he was the greatest and stopped working as hard

  20. I love it. Both players are talented enough to be there one day. As a football fan, I hope this comes to fruition.

    However, I do have some concerns:

    1. Deshaun Watson will be lucky to make it 5 more years with the amount of sacks he is taking.

    2. There will be more Mannings but another Tom Brady is unlikely. You will not only have to play at an elite level but you will also need a coach like BB and an owner like the Kraft family to truly achieve Tom Brady’s level.

  23. dougchillin says:
    January 29, 2019 at 10:59 am

    Mahomes – strong possibility. Deshaun Watson – low chance.

    Deshaun Watson’s Houston Texans were down 21-0 in the third quarter in the playoffs. Deshaun had a pedestrian 10 yard run which ended in him being pushed out of bounds on the Colts sideline. While down 21-0 with the offense barely doing a thing all game, Deshaun decides to show put and do some pathetic, showboating first down pointing celebration directed towards the Colts sideline in which he was standing on. WHILE DOWN 21-0. He will never be Manning or Brady because clearly he cares too much of about his cool first down pose.

    ———————————–

    This guy could have cited stats, but instead cited the old man inside him.

    I don’t want my players celebrating first downs when losing (Especially when historically losing… See Roy Williams on the 2008 Lions). But I’m not going to consider a guy a bad player for being excited when making a play. Travis Kelce dances after every catch, and even when he blocks guys, but I don’t think that makes him any less than a top 2 TE in the league (It’s between him and Ertz for sure).

  27. Let’s look at this in another 5-7 years….. then we can all start forming our opinions on who compares to who……
    Last time I checked, Brady is still playing…. yup HE’S STILL HERE!!!
    Go Pats!!!!!

  29. To make a statement that you are hoping that someday you will be like someone is lame.

    Be your own man…. create your own legacy and let it not be compared but admired.

    Then you will have truly won…. What Mr. Brady and Mr. Manning have won…. True respect.

