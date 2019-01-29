Deshaun Watson hopes he and Mahomes can be the next Brady and Manning

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have known each other since they were teenagers, they entered the NFL together and were both first-round picks in 2017, and they were Pro Bowl teammates on Sunday. Watson hopes he and Mahomes have a long future as friendly rivals.

Watson said on PFT Live that he’d like to picture himself and Mahomes playing as many great games against each other as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady did through the years.

“We’ve been boys since coming out of high school, we’ve trained together all through college,” Watson said. “It’s something we’ve talked about for a long, long time and now we have an opportunity to do it. I’m looking forward to all the big games. Of course we’re both in the AFC so hopefully we get that Peyton and Tom Brady type of match each and every year.”

The Texans and Chiefs didn’t play in the 2018 season, but they do play in 2019, and they may play each other many times, both in the regular season and the postseason, for years to come. Watson and Mahomes may have the league’s next great quarterback rivalry.