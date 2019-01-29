Dolphins announce front office moves

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced several front office additions and promotions.

Marvin Allen has joined the organization as an assistant general manager. The team also announced the following promotions: Ron Brockington to senior national scout, J.P. Correia to player personnel scout, Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt to co-directors of player personnel, Brandon Shore to vice president of football administration and Matt Winston to assistant director of college scouting.

All of them will report directly to General Manager Chris Grier.

Allen has spent 26 seasons scouting for NFL teams, most recently serving as a national scout for Buffalo (2017-18). He was the Chiefs’ director of college scouting for four seasons before that.

Brockington has spent 13 seasons as a scout for the Dolphins (2006-18) and was most recently promoted to national scout in 2016.

Correia joined the Dolphins in 2018 as a scouting assistant.

Engroff has spent 20 years with the Dolphins and just finished his third season as the team’s director of college scouting, having been promoted to the position in 2016.

Hunt has been with the Dolphins for 25 seasons and wrapped up his sixth year as director of pro personnel after being promoted to the position in 2013.

Shore will enter his 10th season with the Dolphins after joining the organization as a football administration assistant in 2010.

Winston wrapped up his 11th season with the Dolphins and third (2016-18) as a national scout.