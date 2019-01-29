Dolphins line up four more assistants

Getty Images

The Dolphins are going to have Brian Flores’ coaching staff close to finalized by the time they’re allowed to hire him.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Dolphins have secured/”are expected to hire” three more assistants.

That group includes special teams coordinator Danny Crossman, tight ends coach George Godsey, and wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell. Former special teams coach Darren Rizzi interviewed for the head coaching job which Flores got, which explains his not hanging around.

Also, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reported that running backs coach Eric Studesville has been retained from the previous staff as well.

Flores hasn’t commented on the Doplhins job this week, but he had a “second interview” with them last week, where they discussed staffing whent he time comes.

Crossman was last with the Bills, and has also worked for the Lions and Panthers. Godsey was the quarterbacks coach with the Lions last year, and Dorrell was the receivers coach with the Jets last year. Dorrell worked for the Dolphins from 2008-11.