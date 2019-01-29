Falcons assistant leaves for head coaching job

Getty Images

The Falcons got rid of all three coordinators this offseason, but their latest staff change was voluntary.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, defensive backs coach Charlie Jackson left the team to become head coach at Kentucky State.

“Charlie Jackson is a leader in the highest sense,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “His ability to connect with players and coaches is remarkable. Charlie’s awareness for the situation and what’s needed at the crucial time will provide the team at Kentucky State a clear vision toward success in all areas.”

The Air Force product has been with the Falcons the last two seasons, and has also worked for the Broncos and Packers, along with serving coaching fellowships with the Rams, and spending time as a scout for the Seahawks.