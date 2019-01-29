Greg Zuerlein expects to practice this week

Getty Images

Greg Zuerlein did not practice last week. He expects to practice this week.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Zuerlein said. “I would say I’m almost there and will be ready to go on Sunday.”

The Rams get to work in Atlanta on Wednesday with a walk-through practice.

“I will be kicking,” Zuerlein said. “One hundred percent. We’ll be right.”

Zuerlein injured his plant foot warming up at halftime in the NFC Championship Game, hitting a steel plate in the Superdome’s turf.

He still hit the 57-yard game-winner in overtime after hitting a 48-yard, game-tying kick in the fourth quarter. Zuerlein kept the injury from coaches until after the game.

He was on the injury report last week, spending part of the week in a walking boot.