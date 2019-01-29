Jared Goff can join the list of Super Bowl-winning first overall QBs

Getty Images

As much as the NFL draft is described as a crap shoot, an impressive number of Super Bowls have been won by starting quarterbacks who were first overall picks. And Rams quarterback Jared Goff can join that list on Sunday.

So far, six first overall picks have won the Super Bowl as starting quarterbacks, and all of the first overall picks who have won a Super Bowl have won at least two of them. In all, they’ve totaled 15 Super Bowl victories: Terry Bradshaw won four, Troy Aikman won three, Jim Plunkett won two, John Elway won two, Peyton Manning won two and Eli Manning won two.

If Goff joins that list, he’ll make it seven first overall quarterbacks winning a total of 16 Super Bowls.

With so many first overall quarterbacks playing now, that list is likely to grow in the near future. Andrew Luck and Baker Mayfield both seem like they could have a Super Bowl title ahead of them, and it’s still possible that Alex Smith, Matthew Stafford, Cam Newton or Jameis Winston could win a first Super Bowl, or Eli Manning could win a third. Goff may join the list of first overall quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl, and he may soon have more company.