Jared Goff has missed Cooper Kupp

Getty Images

In Week 10, the Rams suffered a major injury to one of their most important players: Cooper Kupp, a starting wide receiver who suffered a season-ending torn ACL. The Rams made it to the Super Bowl anyway, but they missed Kupp the rest of the way.

Specifically, Jared Goff missed Kupp. In the games Kupp missed (which included two games earlier in the season and every game since that torn ACL), Goff’s numbers are significantly worse than in the games Kupp played.

In games Kupp played, Goff went 190-for-273 for a 69.6 percent completion percentage, he gained 2,637 yards and had a 9.7 yards per pass average, with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. That’s a 111.9 passer rating.

In games Kupp missed, Goff went 214-for-356 for a 60.1 percent completion percentage, he gained 2,534 yards and had a 7.1 yards per pass average, with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. That’s an 88.6 passer rating.

Goff really hasn’t been the same player since Kupp went down. It’s a tribute to the Rams as a team that they were able to overcome losing Goff’s favorite receiver, but the numbers show what a big loss that was.