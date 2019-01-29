Jared Goff on his California Cool: I think you are who you are

Getty Images

Jared Goff has five fourth-quarter comebacks and five game-winning drives this season, including the NFC Championship Game.

The Rams quarterback, like his counterpart for the Patriots, is California Cool on and off the field.

“I get that question a lot, and I don’t have a good answer for you because I don’t know,” Goff said of where his calm, cool and collected demeanor comes from, via the team website. “It’s something that I was kind of born with, how I grew up, and how I’ve been, and I’d probably attribute it to my parents and the way they raised me. Just try to understand that it’s still just a game, and have fun with it.”

Goff leads without getting in teammates’ face. It has worked.

He is 26-15 in his career, including 2-1 in the postseason.

“I think you are who you are,” Goff said. “I think there’s plenty of different personalities around the league at different positions, and I think — for myself personally — I like to take a certain approach. It’s the way I am. And for some guys, it’s a different approach. And I think whatever works is what you should do.”