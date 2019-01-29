Jason McCourty on retirement: My brother is so dramatic

Getty Images

At Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Patriots safety Devin McCourty said he didn’t know “for sure” if he will continue playing should the team win the Super Bowl.

McCourty said that he doesn’t know anything “that would top” going out a winner with his twin brother Jason on the same team. At Tuesday’s media availability, Jason McCourty was asked if he’s thought about making it a package deal.

Jason McCourty called his brother “so dramatic” and joked that he wasn’t prepared to talk about his “demise.” He went on to say that he hasn’t been thinking about anything other than Sunday’s game.

“I’m just focused on the game Sunday. I haven’t really thought about hanging up cleats and that type of stuff. I’m just right now excited for the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl. When the season ends, that’s when I feel like it’s time to discuss all of that.”

McCourty said that when he entered the league, he thought it would be cool to play 10 years in the league. This is his 10th season, but reiterated that it is something he and his wife will sit down to talk about once the Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror.