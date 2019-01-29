Jermon Bushrod having thumb surgery

Getty Images

Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod is having surgery on his right thumb.

Bushrod posted a video of the misshapen digit on Instagram Tuesday and Luke Johnson of NOLA.com reports that the operation was set to take place on Tuesday as well.

Bushrod returned to the Saints in 2018 after spending the last five seasons with the Bears and Dolphins. He played a reserve role for most of the season, but wound up making five starts at left tackle in place of Terron Armstead while Armstead was out with a pectoral injury.

Bushrod is not under contract for 2019 and said at the end of the season that he’s unsure if he will continue playing.