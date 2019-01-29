Jets sign Arthur Maulet

Getty Images

The Jets made an addition to their offseason roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to a reserve/future deal.

Maulet split the 2018 season between the Colts and the Saints. He played in five games for the Colts and made one start before being waived and landing with the Saints. He played one game for New Orleans and finished the season with nine tackles overall.

Maulet also appeared in six games for the Saints during the 2017 season and recorded one tackle.

Cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Buster Skrine are set to be free agents this offseason. Trumaine Johnson, Parry Nickerson, Derrick Jones and Rashard Robinson are under team control for 2019.