John Elway said to be high on quarterback Drew Lock

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock helped himself at the Senior Bowl, enough that the general consensus now seems to be that he’s a first-round pick. But which team will take him?

It could be the Broncos: G.M. John Elway is smitten with Lock, according to the Denver Post, which calls that the worst-kept secret at the Senior Bowl.

Elway’s interest in Lock didn’t start at the Senior Bowl. Elway attended the Arkansas-Missouri game in November, when Lock had an excellent game, passing for two touchdowns, running for two more and leading Missouri to a 38-0 win.

The Broncos have the 10th overall pick in the draft. If they like Lock as much as it appears, that could be his landing spot.