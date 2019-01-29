Lions hire Sean Ryan as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday they have hired Sean Ryan to serve as their new quarterbacks coach.

Ryan spent the last three seasons with the Houston Texans with the last two years spent coaching quarterbacks. Ryan takes over the position from George Godsey, who left the team to take a job coaching tight ends for the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan will be the third different quarterbacks coach in Detroit in as many seasons.

Before joining the Texans, Ryan spent nine years with the New York Giants in various roles under head coach Tom Coughlin. He began as an offensive quality control coach before later moving to coach wide receivers and quarterbacks.