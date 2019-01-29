Lions RB coach David Walker steps down

Getty Images

The Lions will need a new running backs coach for the 2019 season.

David Walker has been with the team since 2016, but he announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down from the job. He released a statement on Tuesday saying that he was moving away from coaching altogether.

“I am at peace with my decision to step away from the coaching profession to pursue other opportunities. At this juncture of my life I realize that my family needs outweigh my desire to continue coaching football. I’ve appreciated my time working in Detroit and I wish the entire organization nothing but future success.”

Walker has also worked for the Colts and had long stints with Pittsburgh and Syracuse at the college level over the course of a 22-year coaching career.