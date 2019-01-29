Longtime Patriots assistants to return for another year

Getty Images

The Patriots are losing de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores to the Dolphins soon, and he may want to take some friends with him.

But two of Bill Belichick’s bedrock assistants are staying with him.

Longtime offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia told reporters he’s coming back for another season, and running backs coach Ivan Fears is as well.

Scarnecchia retired for two years but came back in 2016. He spent two years with the Colts (1989-90), but otherwise has worked for the Patriots since 1982. And his work there is unquestioned, as they routinely take casts of young players and castoffs and are able to protect a certain old quarterback very well. (Though their biggest challenge may be in front of them Sunday.)

Fears joined the Patriots in 1991, left for a five-year stint with the Bears, and returned in 1999. They have also long worked without premier players at that position, though Sony Michel is changing that. But for all the interchangeable backs and injuries (which saw receiver Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield this year), their work has been consistent.

While not household names, those two and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have worked with Belichick so long there’s a base of trust there, and the results have followed.