Luke Getsy returns to Packers as quarterbacks coach

Matt LaFleur’s first staff in Green Bay will include a coach who had served as part of Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff.

The Packers have announced that Luke Getsy will serve as quarterbacks coach.

Getsy spent 2018 as the offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Mississippi State. Before that, he worked foe the Packers for four years, starting out as a quality control coach before becoming the team’s receivers coach in 2016 and 2017.

Before joining the Packers the first time around, Getsy spent seven seasons coaching at the collegiate level, working at Akron, West Virginia Wesleyan, Pitt, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Western Michigan.