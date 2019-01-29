Matt Burke heading to Eagles to work under Jim Schwartz

Getty Images

With the Dolphins edging a day closer to having a head coach who can hire a staff, the guys he doesn’t want to keep are finding new jobs.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, former Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke is taking a job with the Eagles as an assistant to coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Burke was the Dolphins’ coordinator the past two years, after being promoted from linebackers coach when Vance Joseph got the Broncos’ head coaching gig (life comes at you fast).

Presumptive head coach Brian Flores has reportedly chosen former Patriots assistant Patrick Graham to come with him to Miami as his defensive coordinator.