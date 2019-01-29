Ndamukong Suh never felt defense would fail to come together

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was one of several big name additions to the Rams defense last offseason and their moves for Suh, Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters had some invoking memories of the 2011 Eagles “Dream Team.”

Those Eagles never gelled into a winning team, but the Rams are in the Super Bowl and their defense did come together to play its best football down the stretch to help them get there. Others may have doubted that the unit would be able to do that, but Suh said on Monday night that he always believed things would work out on the field.

“Personally, I haven’t had that feeling that it wouldn’t come together,” Suh said. “All the guys on the team, in my opinion, are very humble, hardworking and want to have an opportunity to be successful. Regardless of what somebody’s draft status was or how much they’ve been paid, I think guys throw that all out the window when they step between the white lines. Coach [Sean] McVay’s big thing is ‘we, not me.’ Everybody embraced that, continues to embrace that and that’s why I think we’re where we’re at right now.”

Suh talked about Sunday’s game being a chance to create a legacy and he was asked whether he thought his would be tied to big contracts or success on the field. Suh said a Rams win in the Super Bowl would mean he “got to do it all” and it would also mean that the Rams’ offseason bet will have paid off handsomely.