NFL cancels Maroon 5 press conference

Getty Images

The Super Bowl’s halftime act typically conducts a press conference in the days preceding the game. This year, Maroon 5 won’t be doing one.

The announcement came out of the blue on Tuesday, with a statement issued by the NFL.

“As it is about music,” the NFL declared, “the artists will let their show do the talking.”

Since that same statement could be made in any given year to justify the cancellation of every given press conference, it’s fair to wonder what may have happened this time around to trigger the abrupt pulling of the plug on the members of Maroon 5 facing questions from the credentialed media members.

The explanation may be a simple one. With many pushing back against Maroon 5 and others who will be joining them for agreeing to perform at a time when many believe that the league has retaliated against Colin Kaepernick for the stand he has taken against social injustice, Adam Levine and other members of Maroon 5 may have found themselves in the awkward spot of having to choose words carefully, if pressed on why they accepted the invitation.

Rihanna reportedly declined an invitation to perform at halftime before Maroon 5 emerged as the primary act, with Rihanna citing the Kaepernick issue. Also, Kaepernick has apparently taken issue with the decision of Travis Scott to participate in the halftime show headlined by Maroon 5.