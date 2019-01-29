NFL has turned the event sports writers hate into an event fans love

Getty Images

For years, Super Bowl Media Day was the event that sports writers viewed as a necessary evil: It was big and loud and not an easy place to get work done, but it was a requirement of the job of covering the Super Bowl, because it was the one event that every player and coach from both teams attended.

But then the NFL turned Media Day into Opening Night, held it 18 hours earlier on Monday night instead of Tuesday afternoon, and started allowing fans to buy tickers. It’s now a very interesting event.

Although sports writers continue to hate it, the fans clearly love it. A crowd of 10,000 fans turned out on Monday night at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, and they seemed to be having a great time. Tom Brady drew the loudest cheers, as Patriots fans easily outnumbered Rams fans, but it was a festival where there were football fans of every stripe: Large numbers of fans in Falcons jerseys, but also fans wearing the colors of almost every NFL team.

For sports writers, the event is as hard as ever to get any actual work done, as it caters to the entertainment media more than the sports media, and when there are football questions to be asked the league now allows NFL Network personalities special access to the players, letting Michael Irvin or Willie McGinest jump the line to ask the players about the game before getting back to the important business of a morning radio host asking the players about their favorite music.

But it can’t be denied that the fans in attendance seemed to have a great time.