Getty Images

The Panthers signed tight end Chris Manhertz to a two-year contract Tuesday, according to his agent, Sean Stellato, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Manhertz, 26, was set to become a restricted free agent in March.

He has played in all 32 games for the Panthers over the past two seasons, catching four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Manhertz originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Bills in 2016. He also spent time with the Saints.