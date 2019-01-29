Patrick Chung on butt-kicking prediction: “I’m a clown”

AP

For a team that has searched for vague criticism just so they can use it for motivation, you’d expect the Patriots to be sensitive about offering the same fodder to others.

So safety Patrick Chung did the predictable backstroke, sort of, when asked about his pep rally declaration about the Rams that “we’re going to go [down] there and kick their ass, baby.”

Via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, Chung said he was just playing to the crowd at the send-off, and meant no offense to an obviously worthy opponent.

“You guys don’t know me,” he said. “I’m a clown. You guys want to write whatever you want to write. That’s OK. Obviously, you guys have nothing else to write about. . . .

“We’re confident. They’re confident, I’m sure. They’re thinking the same thing. It was just me being a clown. . . . I’m not really going to apologize. We’re confident just like they are.”

Of course, blaming the media for reporting the words that he said is as trustworthy a crutch as inventing disrespect which doesn’t exist, but hey, he’s going with it.