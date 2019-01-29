Patriots have character coach to help players navigate life

Getty Images

The Patriots hired Jack Easterby as their character coach after Aaron Hernandez’s arrest for murder in 2013. His job is whatever is needed.

“My job is to serve anybody and everybody in the building, to help them however I can, to help us be prepared on and off the football field, to be prepared as men, as people, and hopefully stay out of the way,” Easterby said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “And then also to be the glue for our team. We have a lot of issues that come up throughout the year, as you can imagine. It’s a roller coaster — a six-month roller coaster that we go through as a team.”

The Patriots never allowed the media to interview Easterby until Monday at Opening Night of Super Bowl LIII.

He spent much of this season working with Josh Gordon, who is back in an inpatient drug treatment facility in Gainesville, Florida, after an indefinite NFL suspension.

Easterby leaves spiritual and motivational cards in players’ lockers and invites conversations by being all around the facility.

“When you lead people, you need to be with them at all points,” Easterby said. “And to me, one of the biggest things is you come in as a servant no matter if you’re winning and you’ve won Super Bowls — which we’ve been blessed to do — or if you are going through challenges, like we did when I first got here. You have to serve. You have to take the kid gloves off. You’ve got to get dirty and serve and work through any and every issue that’s thrown your way.”