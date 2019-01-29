Phillip Dorsett: It’s a “little heartbreaking” that Josh Gordon isn’t here

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s short stint with the Patriots ended after 11 gaames when he left the team in December ahead of the league announcing that he has been suspended indefinitely for his latest violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

On Tuesday, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett said that Gordon is “still on this team as far as we’re concerned” and called his fellow wideout a “really good guy” who “made a lot of plays for us.”

“Obviously we want him to be here as a teammate, a player and a person,” Dorsett said. “We definitely would want him to be here. It is a little heartbreaking. At the end of the day, we have to focus on what we have in this locker room. We gotta go out there and try to win, that’s the only thing we can worry about.”

A report this week indicated that Gordon remains in a Florida inpatient rehab facility and that the door has not closed on a possible return to the Patriots. His suspension will run at least a year, however, and projecting where things will stand in terms of his playing future at that point seems like an overly speculative exercise.