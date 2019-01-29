President Trump will be interviewed for Super Bowl pregame show

Getty Images

The Commander-in-Chief will participate in the show preceding the most-viewed TV program of year.

Via CNN, President Donald Trump has agreed to an interview with Margaret Brennan of CBS. Portions of the interview will air during Face the Nation, and portions will air during the Rams-Patriots pregame show.

The interview will be taped on Friday. Given the speed with which the news cycle currently moves, plenty can happen in the two days between the record and play buttons are pushed.

President Trump was interviewed by former FOX personality Bill O’Reilly in early 2017. The President declined to be interviewed by NBC for last year’s Super Bowl pregame show, capping a season during which the President had repeatedly criticized the NFL and its players for protests during the national anthem.