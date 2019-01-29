Rams expect the Todd Gurley we know on Sunday

Getty Images

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower said last week that he expects to see a lot of Todd Gurley in the Super Bowl and Rams coach Sean McVay suggested that Hightower’s prediction is on the mark when he spoke to reporters in Atlanta on Tuesday.

McVay blamed himself for the role that poor play selection played in Gurley’s sluggish performance against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game. He vowed to do a better job this time around and said that the Rams “fully expect him to be the Todd Gurley we know” come Sunday.

McVay also praised Gurley for his own response to the bad night.

“You learn about people when they do go through a little bit of adversity,” McVay said. “I couldn’t have been more proud or pleased with just the way he handled that. He demonstrated that mental toughness that we expect. You show me anybody that’s great in anything that they do, I’ll show you somebody that’s persevered and demonstrated that mental toughness to overcome some obstacles and some adversity.”

A Super Bowl performance from Gurley like the ones that the Rams have ridden to great success the last two seasons would help make the NFC Championship Game a distant memory.