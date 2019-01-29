Ravens add David Culley to offensive coaching staff

Getty Images

The Ravens promoted Greg Roman to offensive coordinator earlier this offseason and the team has hired someone to take over some of his former responsibilities.

Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Tuesday that the team has hired David Culley as their assistant head coach/wide receivers coach/passing coordinator.

“We are very pleased to add David Culley to our staff,” Harbaugh said. “He is highly respected throughout the league as a teacher, game-planner and motivator. As Greg and I moved forward with a review and preview of our offense, we both wanted to add the very best coach in this area possible. With David joining us, we have done that. His overall NFL and coaching experience and abilities will help us immensely.”

Culley spent the last two years as the Bills quarterbacks coach and spent 10 years on the Eagles staff with Harbaugh before Harbaugh moved to Baltimore.

The Ravens shifted Bobby Engram from wide receivers coach to tight ends coach and are still looking for a new running backs coach.