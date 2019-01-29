Report: Deuce Schwartz joining Browns as defensive quality control coach

Getty Images

Deuce Schwartz is leaving the New Orleans Saints to take a job as defensive quality control coach of the Cleveland Browns, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Schwartz had spent the last two seasons working as a coaching assistant working with the special teams units. He previously spent time working as a defensive coaching assistant with the Buffalo Bills from 2015-16 before joining the Saints.

Schwartz played quarterback at Division III Union College in New York.