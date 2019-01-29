Report: Packers expected to pay Jimmy Graham’s roster bonus

Getty Images

There’s been talk recently about whether the Packers will move on without tight end Jimmy Graham in 2019, but a report on Tuesday indicates Graham will be back for a second season in Green Bay.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to pay Graham’s $5 million roster bonus by the March 15 deadline to do so. Graham is also set to make a salary of $3.45 million in the second year of the three-year deal he signed with the team last March.

Moving on from Graham would save the team over $5.3 million in cap space while leaving over $7.3 million in dead money.

Graham caught 55 passes for 636 yards and two touchdowns during the 2018 season. He said late in the year that his “numbers suck,” but that the team’s poor record bothered him more than anything having to do with his production. It appears he’ll have a chance to improve on both fronts in 2019.