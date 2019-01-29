Report: Packers expected to pay Jimmy Graham’s roster bonus

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2019, 3:18 PM EST
Getty Images

There’s been talk recently about whether the Packers will move on without tight end Jimmy Graham in 2019, but a report on Tuesday indicates Graham will be back for a second season in Green Bay.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to pay Graham’s $5 million roster bonus by the March 15 deadline to do so. Graham is also set to make a salary of $3.45 million in the second year of the three-year deal he signed with the team last March.

Moving on from Graham would save the team over $5.3 million in cap space while leaving over $7.3 million in dead money.

Graham caught 55 passes for 636 yards and two touchdowns during the 2018 season. He said late in the year that his “numbers suck,” but that the team’s poor record bothered him more than anything having to do with his production. It appears he’ll have a chance to improve on both fronts in 2019.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Report: Packers expected to pay Jimmy Graham’s roster bonus

  4. Well, not to toot my own horn, but I was one of few that said it is more likely he is back than cut.

    It is still not a guarantee he will be back, but it is indeed more likely than not.

    I still think Gute will draft a TE at some point in the draft, but it is important to have a vet out there and not depend too much on a player in his first season.

    #GoPackGo!🧀

  6. They have a group of WR that will consist of Adams and a group that have 1 season experience. Rodgers didnt practice cuz of his injury making it hard to develop chemistry with him.

    I think keeping him for one more year isn’t a terrible option. I know his run blocking leaves something ton be desired, but it both Rodgers and Graham stay healthy I expect both stats and wins to improve.

  7. This has Detroit worried they won’t overtake Green Bay for 3rd place next year…should be quite the battle for last in the North.

  12. LandOf10000MethLabs says:
    January 29, 2019 at 3:22 pm
    Not sure I like this move. The Packers better start making good roster decisions or they’ll be joining Minnesota in watching the playoffs from home again.
    ——————————————

    Hey methhead!

    Vikings made the playoffs last year seems like we’re joining the Packers who are about to make it 3 straight years watching the playoffs from home. Might want to lay off the smack.

  13. He can always block to pick up the slack from low production. This will also keep the defense off balance. You never know whether Jimmy is going to run a 10 yard wandering stick route, or stay in and block defensive ends. He is a true jack of all trades.

  14. I’ll leave decisions like this to persons that know the game better than Packer-hating trolls. One thing I know for certain……..every other NFCN team is preparing for one player and one team; Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They know that’s where their “guarantees” begin and end.

  15. Alan Light says:
    January 29, 2019 at 3:36 pm
    This has Detroit worried they won’t overtake Green Bay for 3rd place next year…should be quite the battle for last in the North.
    ……………………………………………………………………………….

    What does 2nd place in the division get you? 58 years of futility and counting.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!